Police to seek custody of accused in Thudiyalur case

COIMBATORE

01 April 2019 23:46 IST

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, will seek the custody of the accused Santhosh Kumar (32) of Thondamuthur, who was arrested for the sexual assault-cum murder of a seven-year-old girl at Kasthurinaickenpudur in Coimbatore.

Officials privy to the investigation said that a petition seeking the custody of Kumar will most likely be submitted before the court on Tuesday.

The police have submitted before the court material objects recovered from the house of Kumar's grandmother in the victim's neighbourhood where she was sexually assaulted and murdered on March 25. Kumar, an interior decorator, had been staying with his aged grandmother to take care of her.

The material objects include some of the clothes used by the accused - which may have bodily fluids of the accused or the minor girl - a kerchief which the accused used to strangulate her and a t-shirt of the accused which he used to wrap her body after murder.

“The t-shirt has a blood stain. Presence of bodily fluids of the accused like semen or that of the victim like saliva or blood in the t-shirt will have to be confirmed trough forensic examination,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the police said that Kumar's grandmother had died of age related ailments and the accused was not at house when her condition deteriorated on March 25.

“After the sexual assault and murder, the accused hid the body of the girl inside the house and went out to a petty shop close to a nearby temple where he smoked. He was informed by others that his grandmother's condition was deteriorating. He rushed to the house and the elderly woman died a few minutes later. The police are investigating whether there was any foul play in the death of the elderly woman which took place on the day of the crime,” the official said.

The accused had dumped the body of the victim in the neighbourhood in the early hours of March 26.

