Police to revamp Children Traffic Park in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police have mooted a plan to renovate the Children Traffic Park on Balasundaram Road.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said a preliminary study would be carried out to assess the condition of the park. Damages in the park would be set right, and it would be made accessible to the public. The police department also planned to reinstate the programmes that were conducted at the park before the pandemic. An orientation programme for people who visit Road Transport Officer’s office for driving licence would be restarted.

It included awareness sessions about traffic rules, sign boards and best practices to be followed on the road. A meeting would be organised with Road Transport department officials to discuss regarding this, the Commissioner added. He also said plans were under way to install a mega Tricolour on the premises of the Commissioner office, similar to the Railway Station and Airport.

Minister inspects Uzhavar Sandhai in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inspected the Uzhavar Sandhai (Farmers’ vegetable market) at Thennampalayam on Friday. The Minister said Thennamplayam market handled nine tonnes of vegetables every day. More than 450 farmers and 5,200 customers from the surroundings were getting benefited by the market. He interacted with the farmers, traders and customers and received grievances from them. District Collector S. Vineeth, Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati and other senior officials were present.