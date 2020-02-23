Police to restrict halting of omni buses to avoid congestion

Coimbatore city police have decided to restrict halting of private omni buses on city roads in the late evening hours to avoid traffic congestion.

On Avinashi Road, the omni buses can halt only at two locations- near Lakhmi Mills junction and airport junction - after they leave Gandhipuram.

At present, omni buses conducting long distance night services make long halts at several places between Lakhmi Mills junction and airport junction from 6.30 p.m. when the vehicle movement is at its peak.

Hope College junction is the worst affected stretch as omni buses are halted for longer duration, before the road over bridge across the railway line.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu said the restriction would be brought in soon in coordination with owners of omni buses.

Boarding points

He said that bus operators would have to make changes in online booking platforms so that boarding points permitted by the police alone are shown to passengers.

At present, passengers have more locations to choose according to their convenience. Buses are also halted in some locations to load parcels, which also consumes time. Around 200 omni buses conduct night services to other cities from Coimbatore on a daily basis.