Police to regulate traffic at 10 junctions up to 11 p.m. in Coimbatore

In view of traffic congestion that stretches to late night at key locations in Coimbatore city, the Commissioner of Police has instructed police personnel to regulate vehicles at 10 places up to 11 p.m.

Traffic police personnel will now regulate vehicular movement at Lakshmi Mills junction, Omni bus stand, the Old flyover roundabout, Lawley Road junction, Athupalam junction, Five Corner junction, Sundarapuram junction, Pothy’s junction at Oppanakkara street, Coimbatore railway station and Gandhipuram signal till 11 p.m.

A release from the city police said that traffic police personnel had been regulating traffic up to 10 p.m. in the city as of Wednesday.

From Thursday, they will continue to regulate the traffic for an additional hour at the 10 locations.

According to the city police, the arrangement has been made in view of various road infrastructure projects that are under way in the city and the increase in the concentration of vehicles on roads due to the summer holidays. The city was also witnessing heavy congestion on auspicious days and on holidays, too.

Traffic police personnel said that a section of the motorists was not following the traffic signals at night in the absence of police personnel. Signal violations were leading to congestion at many junctions, they said.

Fine collected

Coimbatore city police collected ₹2,87,200 as fine from motorists involved in 5,629 traffic violations from 2019 to March 2022 by appointing three policewoman each at the offices of Assistant Commissioners of Police (Traffic) for Coimbatore south and west.

The arrangement was made after the police found that many motorists were not paying the fine imposed on them for violations that were detected by the automatic number plate recognition cameras installed at important junctions and through the ‘Police E-Eye’ app.

The police said in a release that the public could check whether any fine for traffic violation is pending against them through the ‘mParivahan’ app.