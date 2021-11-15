Police to register case against media houses that revealed name of sexual assault victim

Coimbatore City Police have decided to register a case against media houses that revealed the identity of a class XII student from Coimbatore who ended her life on November 11, allegedly after she was sexually assaulted by a teacher.

The move comes after the police faced criticism from the judiciary over reports appeared in a section of print, broadcast and online media that exposed the identity of the 17-year-old girl.

The police were collecting details of such reports that appeared in media to take action for offence under Section 23 (procedure for media) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said sources.