Coimbatore

Police to introduce colour codes for vehicles

Starting Thursday, the Salem police is planning to mark vehicles with different colour codes for each day to reduce vehicle movement on roads.

According to the police, a vehicle would be marked with a particular colour when they come out to buy vegetables or other essentials and the person would be able to come out of his house again only after five days.

Police said that those going for medical emergencies would be excluded.

