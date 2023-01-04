Police to increase patrolling along border areas, says new Nilgiris SP

January 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

K. Prabhakar, who assumed charge as district superintendent of police on Wednesday said that the police would work towards ensuring that there is no entry of Left-wing radicals into the district.

Mr. Prabhakar said that there had been information of the presence of Maoists in border areas. “Our first duty will be to protect the borders of the district from any potential incursion by Maoists,” he said.

The new SP said that the police would also endeavor to build better ties with the public.

Mr. Prabhakar said that the police already had a great relationship with local residents, and added that it will redouble efforts to build “friendships” with the community. He also said that as the Nilgiris was a tourist district, focus would be on ensuring the safety and security of the tourists, while also ensuring that local residents do not face any hassles due to traffic restrictions. “Traffic arrangements will be improved,” he said,

With the government clamping down on narcotics, the SP said that the police would also redouble their efforts to ensure that the Nilgiris is a narcotics-free district. “This change should happen from local residents itself,” he said. Mr. Prabhakar also said that local residents can also reach him at any time at his office or via phone to register any complaints, or with their suggestions to improve policing.