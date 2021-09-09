Police to fix ANPR cameras at major entry points in city

The Coimbatore City Police have decided to fix Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all major entry points of the city with an aim to monitor vehicles that enter and exit the jurisdiction.

The move comes in the wake of the incident on Monday wherein a woman was found dead under suspicious circumstance on Avinashi Road at Chinniyampalayam.

The city police are yet to conclude whether the woman was dropped from a moving vehicle or hit by a vehicle, suspected to be a multi utility purpose vehicle (MPV).

Though the police got visuals of the vehicle from a few surveillance cameras, its registration number was not clear.

The registration number of the vehicle could have been captured if ANPR cameras were in place at the entry points of the city, the police found.

According to the police, some of the ANPR cameras that were in fixed in places like the airport junction (SITRA) on Avinashi Road were removed for the construction of the elevated corridor from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins.

The suspected MPV is believed to have passed through the airport junction.

After assessing these factors, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor on Wednesday gave instructions to fix ANPR cameras at all major entry points of the city at Chinniyampalayam, Selvapuram, near Saibaba Colony, Saravanampatti, Kamatchipuram and Sugunapuram.

ANPR cameras were installed at major traffic junctions in the city with the support of people’s initiative ‘Uyir’ to detect traffic violations. These cameras had also been helpful in detecting crimes.