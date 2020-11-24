Police to enforce automatic e-challan generation system from Dec. 1

The Salem City Police are planning to strictly enforce the automatic e-challan generation system for traffic violations at the Five Roads Junction from December 1.

Motorists who wear helmets or seat belts just metres before the police checkpoints may have to change their tricks at the Five Roads Junction. The police have installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at the junction where the two-tier flyover criss cross. With this, e-challan will get automatically generated for traffic violations and details of the fine will be sent as SMS to the mobile number of the offender.

S. Senthil, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) said the ANPR cameras had been installed at 16 places at the Five Roads junction at present and it would soon be extended to other places based on its functioning at the junction. The cameras would detect and capture images of the violations and a challan would be sent to the mobile number attached with the vehicle’s registration number.

Mr. Senthil said the details of the challan would be sent to the respective Regional Transport Offices as well. He added that the message would also have the link for payment. The entire system had been installed at ₹15.64 lakh.

He said if the fine dues were not cleared within the stipulated period, the vehicles could be seized and ownership transfers or selling of vehicles would become difficult.