Police to enforce 40 kmph speed limit in Coimbatore city

The limit is 30 kmph for six busy stretches; aim is to prevent accidents

The city police are set to crack down on motorists breaching the speed limit of 40 kmph. The police will enforce a gazette issued in 2019 on speed restrictions, and levy a fine on those violating the speed limits.

A press release issued by the police on Monday said that while 40 kmph would be the limit on all other roads in the city, it would be 30 kmph on six busy stretches -- Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram - Ganapathy road, Bharathiar Road, Sukrawarpet – flyover and Vysial Street - Selvapuram.

City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor told The Hindu that the two speed limits were already notified through the gazette in 2019. “We are now enforcing the speed limits so that accidents, especially fatal ones, can be prevented. The police will enforce the speed restriction with the available units of speed radar,” he said.

As per the gazette issued by former District Collector K. Rajamani on August 27, 2019, the speed restrictions were brought in to reduce accidents due to speeding.

However, as per the gazette, ambulances, fire services vehicles, police vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles on emergency were exempted from the speed restrictions.

K. Kathirmathiyon, member of District Road Safety Committee, welcomed the move to reduce accidents by enforcing speed restrictions.

According to him, sign boards informing motorists of the speed restrictions should be placed in adequate numbers and at appropriate places.

“The sign boards should convey to motorists where the speed restriction starts and ends. Also, government and police vehicles should also follow the speed restrictions when they are not in an emergency,” he said.