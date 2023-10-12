HamberMenu
Police to conduct DNA profiling to solve mystery behind murder near Coimbatore

October 12, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police will conduct DNA profiling of blood stains and bone sample collected from a man’s body that was found in two parts in an agricultural field at Thekkampatti near Karamadai on October 8.

The police are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased, as the body was found in a decomposed state and the face was beyond recognition. 

According to the police, blood stains were also found in a shed where two farm workers used to stay. Those blood stains appeared less older than the body parts.

A senior police officer said that samples of the blood stains and a bone sample from the body have been sent to a forensic laboratory for DNA profiling.

“This is to ascertain whether the blood stains belong to the deceased or another person. The police are on the lookout for a former worker of the farm who is at large. He is the prime suspect as of now,” said the officer.

Missing persons details collected

Meanwhile, the police have collected details of persons who have been reported missing in the past three years from Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and Erode in Tamil Nadu, and Palakkad in Kerala.

