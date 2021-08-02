Coimbatore

Police to conduct awareness events on SC/ST Act in Tiruppur

Tiruppur City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S. Aravind (third right) distributing stationery to children at Ambedkar Colony in Tiruppur on Monday.  

In an effort to raise awareness on the provisions of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act among Dalits, the Tiruppur City Police have planned to conduct awareness events across the city from Monday.

This was the initiative by City Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S. Aravind. He along with the Tiruppur North police including Inspector V. Ganesan visited Ambedkar Colony on Kongu Main Road.

“We also instructed the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to the residents during the event,” Mr. Aravind said. The police also distributed stationery such as notebooks and pencils to the children in the locality.

The city police would conduct such awareness programmes across Tiruppur during this week and would also check complaints of caste-based discrimination, Mr. Aravind said.


Comments
