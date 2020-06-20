Police tighten vehicle check in Coimbatore district

The police stepped up checking of vehicles that entered Coimbatore district from other districts and Kerala on Saturday, reportedly after the Revenue Department found that around 30 employees of a jewellery showroom at Gandhipuram arrived at Coimbatore from Chennai without obtaining e-pass.

On Saturday, the police sent back people who tried to enter the district without e-pass or other requisite documents.

While the checking was minimal in the last several days, the police swung into action on major roads that link Coimbatore to other districts and Kerala.

The police also checked whether motorists and passengers wore mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 spread.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police conducted strict vehicle checks at 13 places along Kerala border and at 12 inter-district check-posts.

Health Department staff were also posted at these places to collect details of persons who enter the district and also to lift their swab samples, if required.

Those who enter the district with e-pass were asked to remain in strict home quarantine for 14 days.

Rural police said in a statement that action will be taken against those who violate home quarantine based on complaints from the Health Department.

Rural police said that action will be taken against shops and establishments that violate precautions against COVID-19.

Coimbatore city police also tightened vehicle checks at major entry points of the city. Personnel attached to the city police also engaged in crowd management in busy market places on Saturday. Police personnel ensured that people follow physical distancing at shops.

They also gave advisories to people through public addressing system at several places.

District Collector K. Rajamani inspected vehicle checking and other arrangements at Thekkalur on Avinashi road.