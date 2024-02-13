Police tighten security in Coimbatore in view of serial bombings anniversary

February 13, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Around 1,800 police personnel will cover the security apparatus in Coimbatore city Wednesday in view of the anniversary of the 1998 serial bombings.

Police personnel were deployed in strategically important places, sensitive locations and places of worship in the city from Tuesday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Bhavaneeswari, five Deputy Commissioners of Police and other senior officers will supervise the security cover in the city.

A senior police officer said eight teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have been conducting checks in the city.

On Wednesday, the BJP will pay homage to the victims of the serial blasts at R.S. Puram. Party’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and other senior leaders will take part.