GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police tighten security in Coimbatore in view of serial bombings anniversary

February 13, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Around 1,800 police personnel will cover the security apparatus in Coimbatore city Wednesday in view of the anniversary of the 1998 serial bombings.

Police personnel were deployed in strategically important places, sensitive locations and places of worship in the city from Tuesday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Bhavaneeswari, five Deputy Commissioners of Police and other senior officers will supervise the security cover in the city.

A senior police officer said eight teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have been conducting checks in the city.

On Wednesday, the BJP will pay homage to the victims of the serial blasts at R.S. Puram. Party’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and other senior leaders will take part.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.