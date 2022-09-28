Police tighten security across Coimbatore city following ban on PFI and associated outfits

Police personnel deployed in front of the PFI office at Kottaimedu in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The City Police on Wednesday tightened the security and increased vigilance across the city after the Union Home Ministry banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated outfits.

The police were deployed at check-points in the city. Visible policing was enabled to prevent untoward incidents. The police had been conducting vehicle checks in many areas. They also identified a few areas as sensitive pockets and increased security.

Police forces were deployed at the PFI office at Kottaimedu which was closed after the ban.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said, “we have tightened the security across the city. The police personnel were asked to be vigilant, especially during the night hours as the incidents of hurling Molotov cocktails were reported at the late hours, last week.”

On Wednesday morning, as many as 50 Muslim women tried to take out a procession against the ban on PFI, near Kottaimedu. The police dispersed the crowd as no permission was granted for the protest.

Officers at the level of Superintendent of Police have been appointed for six police station limits that were identified as sensitive- Selvapuram, RS Puram, Rathinapuri, Podanur, Kuniyamuthur and Bazaar.