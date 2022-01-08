Police tighten enforcement of safety norms in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore

08 January 2022 19:20 IST

Temporary vehicle checkpoints have been set up at 30 places

Police have intensified enforcement of COVID-19 safety norms in view of the rise in the number of fresh cases that led to the implementation of night curfew and total lockdown on Sunday.

Around 700 personnel in the city are involved in various duties related to COVID-19 management.

Temporary vehicle checkpoints have been set up at 30 places within the city limits according to the police. These are in addition to the 11 permanent checkpoints.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 23 four-wheelers and 44 motorcycles are being used for patrols to deal with people who wander around unnecessarily and those who fail to adhere to COVID-19 safety norms such as maintaining physical distansing and wearing of mask.

City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar has given strict instructions to personnel to enforce safety norms and avoid gathering people in public places for events like protests.

Mr. Kumar has also instructed police personnel not to harass people who violate norms.

During the complete lockdown on Sunday, personnel who are on duty in the city will allow people who venture out for emergencies.