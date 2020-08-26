Police teams to check racing on Coimbatore roads at night

Coimbatore City Police have formed two special teams to check motorists from involving in racing at night. A senior official said the police had received complaints of racing involving car and two-wheelers.

The special teams would conduct vehicle checks from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and vehicles found to be involved in racing would be seized.

Recently, an autorickshaw parked on the side of the road at Saibaba Colony was damaged after a speeding car rammed it. The police found that a luxury car rammed the autorickshaw and damaged the gate of an educational institution before coming to a halt.