Coimbatore

Police teams to check racing on Coimbatore roads at night

Coimbatore City Police have formed two special teams to check motorists from involving in racing at night. A senior official said the police had received complaints of racing involving car and two-wheelers.

The special teams would conduct vehicle checks from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and vehicles found to be involved in racing would be seized.

Recently, an autorickshaw parked on the side of the road at Saibaba Colony was damaged after a speeding car rammed it. The police found that a luxury car rammed the autorickshaw and damaged the gate of an educational institution before coming to a halt.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Aug 26, 2020 6:53:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/police-teams-to-check-racing-on-coimbatore-roads-at-night/article32447970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story