Police team felicitated for recovering stolen money in Erode

April 10, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan inspecting the recovered cash of ₹2.80 crore at Gobichettipalayam police station on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan on Monday felicitated the police team that arrested two persons and recovered stolen money of ₹ 2.80 crore in Gobichettipalayam.

M. Sudarsan, 27, of North Street in Gobichettipalayam, a realtor, had made an advance payment of ₹15 lakh to purchase a house worth ₹2.25 crore on Bharathi Street. The house key was handed over to Mr. Sudarsan and he had kept ₹2.80 crore in four bags and two-and-a-half sovereign of gold jewellery in the new house. On April 7, he found the cash and jewellery missing and he lodged a complaint with the Gobichettipalayam police.

A 30-member special police team verified CCTV footage, mobile phone numbers that were active in the particular mobile towers, and picked up Mr. Sudarsan’s schoolmate Praveen, 34 and Praveen’s relative Sridharan, 27.

Praveen was working with him and was in the house when the money was kept in the room. Also, he was in the procession of the house key. The police arrested the two, recovered the money and jewellery and seized a car from them.

Mr. Sasimohan inspected the recovered items at the station and appreciated the special team. He also and distributed certificates to them.

