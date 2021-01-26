Police take steps to reduce traffic congestion on Avinashi Road

The Coimbatore City Police have deployed extra strength of police to manage the traffic congestion on parts of Avinashi Road where works of the elevated corridor from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins are in progress.

In addition to the police personnel who were regularly deployed at major junctions, City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan had allotted an additional strength of 20 personnel, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu.

At present, construction works are progressing on the stretch from Coimbatore Medical College junction to Goldwins. The works are currently causing traffic congestion from Hope College to Thottipalayam Pirivu during peak hours.

“Based on our request, sides of the road have been levelled to increase motorable space. The police have requested the Coimbatore Corporation to remove bus shelters to increase the road space,” said Mr. Mutharasu.

The police in consultation with the Highways Department were also thinking of traffic diversions to aid the works and reduce congestion. The plan was to divert traffic from Avinashi Road to Tiruchi Road via Kamarajar Road from Hope College junction. However, this could be done only after the completion of the flyover works on Tiruchi Road.

The diversion would be essential when construction works started from Hope College junction towards Uppilipalayam.

Mr. Mutharasu said the ‘T’-shaped structures holding traffic signals would also be removed. Instead, vertical poles holding traffic signals were likely to be installed on the side of the road at major junctions.