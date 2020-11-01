Police take steps to ensure safe Deepavali shopping in Salem

A watch tower being erected on First Agraharam Road in Salem on Sunday.

01 November 2020 23:02 IST

Businesses violating COVID-19 safety norms to face strict action

With Deepavali just a fortnight away, the Salem City and Rural police have taken steps to manage crowd and prevent crimes during festival shopping.

Watch towers with public address system are being installed in busy bazaar areas to monitor the crowd and ensure COVID-19 safety norms.

City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar said, “Police personnel would be deployed in the watch towers to keep an eye on anti-social elements. Awareness banners will be placed in public spaces to educate people on COVID-19 safety protocols such as hand sanitation, wearing mask and maintaining physical distancing norm while shopping.”

Advertising

Advertising

M. Chandrashekaran, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), said that 53 persons, including 11 repeat offenders, have been arrested to prevent crime.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said that stern action would be initiated against businesses violating COVID-19 safety guidelines.