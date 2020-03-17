Police take six persons into custody for carrying weapons

The Ramanathapuram police took six persons hailing from Madurai into custody from Nanjundapuram road here on Sunday after they were found carrying weapons such as sword and gurkha knife.

P. Palanikumar (40), K. Sureshkumar (28) J. Veerasubash (30) R. Manobala (27) Manikandan (27) and Karthik (35) were detained by the police during a vehicle check.

According to the police, they signalled to stop the sports utility vehicle in which the gang travelled, at Nanjundapuram check-post. Though they attempted to flee the spot, the police managed to barricade the vehicle.

When checked, the police found machete, gurkha knife, sword and knife in the vehicle.

The police took the six men into custody and shifted them to station for questioning.

The police found that Palanikumar and Veerasubash were involved in murder cases reported in the limits of Sellur police station while Sureshkumar was involved in a murder attempt in the limits of Avaniyapuram police station. The police were investigating the purpose of their presence with weapons in Coimbatore.

Bodies recovered

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Monday recovered the bodies of two persons who drowned in river Bhavani near Mettupalayam on Sunday.

M. Rajamani (23) from Machampalayam near Sundarapuram and M. Muthukumar (24) from Pillaiyar Temple Street near Singanallur had gone to Kovilpalayam to meet their friend M. Santhosh (24) on Sunday noon.

They went to river Bhavani at Nellithurai near Mettupalayam along with A. Mugunthan (24), S. Nissanth (24) and R. Bradow (23) around 5 p.m. As they were taking bath, the water level in the river suddenly increased.

While others managed to get back to the river bank, Rajamani and Muthukumar were washed away.

Though the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, they could not trace them on Sunday. The personnel retrieved the bodies on Monday and sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.