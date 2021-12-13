Police take possession of mobile phone of person who filmed chopper crash

Udhagamandalam

13 December 2021 00:09 IST

The Nilgiris district police have taken possession of the mobile phone belonging to a person who is believed to have filmed the army helicopter carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others a few seconds before it crashed in Kattery near Coonoor.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district police said that they had taken possession of the phone, which will be sent for forensic analysis to Coimbatore. They also said that they were checking with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), whether there were any high-voltage transmission lines or electricity poles along the route that the helicopter travelled, which could have caused the crash.

Special Task Force personnel were dispatched to the area around the crash site to search for more clues that could shed more light on the causes, as well as the final few moments prior to the crash.

The police have also contacted the Regional Meteorological Center in Chennai to inquire about the weather conditions along the Coonoor ghat at the time of the crash.