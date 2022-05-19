Police suspect use of GPS device, spare key in car theft in Coimbatore

The Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for two unidentified persons who stole the car of a man within a few hours of the purchase. The police suspect that the car was stolen using a spare key after identifying its location through a GPS (Global Positioning System) device that could have possibly been fitted inside the car before its sale.

The police said that S. Benish (26), a resident of Sundaram Gardens at Ganapathy, lodged a complaint that the second-hand car he bought on Monday night was found missing on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Benish told the police that he purchased the used car from an Erode native after seeing an advertisement on an online marketplace. He went to Erode on Monday and purchased the car for ₹4.5 lakh. Though the seller gave documents of the car to Mr. Benish, he did not hand over the spare key of the vehicle stating that it was kept in a bank locker and would be given later.

Mr. Benish returned to Ganapthy on Monday night and parked the car outside the gated community where he lives. The car was found missing in the morning. Visuals from a surveillance camera showed two men getting into the car and driving it away. The Saravanampatti police have launched an investigation into the incident.