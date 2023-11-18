ADVERTISEMENT

Police surveillance up in Coimbatore hospitals, inter-State check-posts to locate Maoists injured in gunfire exchange with Kerala police

November 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE The city and rural police have stepped up surveillance of hospitals and beefed up presence at inter-State check-posts in the wake of intelligence inputs that two Maoists, who had escaped after a gunfire exchange with the Thunderbolt commandos of Kerala Police in the Njettithode forests in Kannur district may have taken refuge in Tamil Nadu for treatment of bullet injuries.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan has instructed hospitals and clinics to provide information about any patient taking treatment for bullet injury.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, 160 armed police personnel have been posted at the check-posts for conducting thorough checks on all passing vehicles.

The police are also conducting surprise checks at lodges and have asked hospitals and pharmacies to share information of customers seeking medication for bullet injury.

