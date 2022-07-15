Police suggest mesh guard at accident-prone curves on Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

Sand bags placed at two curves on Trichy Road flyover to prevent motorists from driving close to the parapet wall

The city police have suggested to the Highways Department to erect mesh guards above the parapet wall at two accident-prone curves on the recently opened Trichy Road flyover here.

The police have suggested the preventive measure after two motorcycle riders fell off the flyover and died since it was opened on June 11. Though one more rider was killed after his two-wheeler rammed the parapet wall while negotiating a curve, he did not fall off the flyover.

Following the accident reported on Thursday, in which a 51-year-old man was thrown off the flyover and died, the city police and the Highways Department together placed sand bags for some distance at two accident-prone curves - one towards Singanallur above Sungam roundabout and the second one on the down ramp to Sungam – Ukkadam bypass. The temporary arrangement was to prevent overspeeding by motorists on the flyover.

The police said that overspeeding by riders caused all the three fatal accidents reported on the flyover – on June 12 and 24 and on July 14.

“Though speed limit boards have been placed on the flyover, motorists tend to violate it. Two-wheelers of all the three victims rammed the parapet wall when they tried to negotiate the curve,” said a police officer.

Of the three accidents, the first and last happened at the curve on the flyover towards Singanallur above Sungam roundabout. The second accident took place at the curve on the down ramp from the flyover to Sungam – Ukkadam bypass.

“Sand bags have been placed at the two curves so that motorists reduce speed and also to prevent them from driving close to the parapet wall,” the officer added.

The Highways Department had closed the flyover for two weeks after the second accident and installed rumble strips at 10 places. A speed restriction of 40 kmph is in force on the flyover whereas the restriction is 30 kmph on the down ramp.