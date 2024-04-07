Police ‘stop’ protest plan by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders in Coimbatore

April 07, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Sunday kept five leaders of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) from Punjab and two farmers’ leaders from Tamil Nadu in custody for a few hours, as a preventive measure.

The police said that the step was taken, based on the intelligence that the leaders were planning to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in protest against the death of a Punjab farmer Shubhkaran Singh during the Delhi Chalo march in February.

The KMM leaders led by Sarwan Sing Pandher and Manjeet Singh Rai were staying in a hotel at Ram Nagar in Coimbatore from where the Kattoor police picked them up. They were kept in a hall at north Coimbatore and were released in the evening.

The KMM leaders have plans to visit other places in Tamil Nadu, including Rameswaram and Cuddalore to meet farmers. They also plan to immerse the ashes of Shubhkaran Singh in Rameswaram, the police said.

