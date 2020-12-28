Police still on lookout for accused involved in Navakkarai robbery case

The Coimbatore district police are still on lookout for the gang which allegedly robbed the cash from a car at Navakkarai.

According to the police, the gang waylaid a car that was travelling from Bengaluru to Kerala at Navakkarai at around 4 a.m. on Friday. They allegedly attacked a real estate businessman from Kerala Abdul Salam (50) and drove the car off. Salam initially claimed to the police that the car contained a bag with cash of ₹ 27.5 lakh. The police found the vehicle abandoned at Madhampatty in the early hours of Saturday. Upon bringing the car to the K.G. Chavadi police station and examining, the police recovered bundles of cash to the tune of ₹ 90 lakh from secret compartments inside the car.

Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu said that the police submitted reports regarding the cash seizure to the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate on Monday. “There are no takers for the money so far,” he said. As the seized cash is suspected to be hawala money, the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate will initiate further action in this case, he said. The cash was handed over to the Madukkarai Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday.

As far as nabbing the gang members is concerned, the three special teams have not got any concrete evidence as of Monday, according to Mr. Arularasu. The police are also suspecting that the car contained more bundles of cash which the gang members stole on Friday. One team has gone to Kerala and the second team has gone to Bengaluru to collect further evidence, while the third team is reviewing the CCTV camera footages available at K.G. Chavadi to ascertain the identities of the accused, the SP said.