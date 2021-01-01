Police step up vigil to prevent untoward incidents

A banner put up by the city police on the two-tier flyover on Omalur Main Road in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

The city police have stepped up vigil to prevent motorists from going on joy rides on the New Year’s eve and also to prevent gathering of people for celebrations on Thursday.

Over 800 police personnel have been posted at important junctions at Seelanaickenpatti, Kondalampatti, Kuranguchavadi, Five Road, Four Road, Anna Park, Hasthampatti, Collectorate junction, Sundar Lodge and Yercaud Road to prevent motorists from riding at very high speed.

Senior police officials said 24 Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras that were installed at 12 places would help nab the violators.

In Salem district, 950 police personnel and 250 home guards have been posted for duty across the district to monitor vehicle movement and also to prevent motorists from taking out jolly ride.

A release from the district police said 105 check posts were created across the district while 143 important places were identified and police personnel posted. Also, 35 two-wheeler patrolling units were involved across the district.

In Erode district, over 900 policemen have been posted for duty across the district to monitor vehicle movement and to prevent people from gathering in large numbers at any spot.