Police step up vigil across Coimbatore as UAPA Tribunal upholds ban on Popular Front of India

March 22, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 12:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police stepped up security and conducted vehicle checks across Coimbatore during the late hours on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after the UAPA Tribunal, New Delhi, upheld the ban imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its front organisations in September 2022.

More than 900 police personnel were deployed across Coimbatore for vehicle checks, patrols and other security measures. Security was provided to some places of worship including Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu where a car bomb explosion took place on October 23, 2022.

Police checked vehicles on major roads and sensitive locations.

The city witnessed widespread attacks on houses and establishments of the functionaries of the BJP and right wing organisations following the ban on PFI and allied outfits on September 28, 2022. A Molotov cocktail was also hurled at the office of BJP in the city.