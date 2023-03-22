ADVERTISEMENT

Police step up vigil across Coimbatore as UAPA Tribunal upholds ban on Popular Front of India

March 22, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 12:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 900 police personnel were deployed across Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Intensive vehicle checks are being conducted across Coimbatore after the UAPA Tribunal on March 21, 2023 upheld the MHA’s ban on the Popular Front of India and its affiliated organisations. Photo: Special Arrangement

The police stepped up security and conducted vehicle checks across Coimbatore during the late hours on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after the UAPA Tribunal, New Delhi, upheld the ban imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its front organisations in September 2022. 

More than 900 police personnel were deployed across Coimbatore for vehicle checks, patrols and other security measures. Security was provided to some places of worship including Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu where a car bomb explosion took place on October 23, 2022. 

Police checked vehicles on major roads and sensitive locations. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The city witnessed widespread attacks on houses and establishments of the functionaries of the BJP and right wing organisations following the ban on PFI and allied outfits on September 28, 2022. A Molotov cocktail was also hurled at the office of BJP in the city. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US