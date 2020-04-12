Police step up vehicle checks to restrict movement of people

The police have tightened vehicle checks in Coimbatore to restrict movement of people as the district was brought under red zone category, the top order in terms of the severity of COVID-19 spread.

On Sunday, Coimbatore city police conducted random checks at certain locations where motorists were stopped for about 30 minutes.

The random checks were conducted as the police have seen an increase in the number of people who venture out on the pretext of buying essentials.

Such checks were done at a few places including Athupalam, Ukkadam and Nanjundapuram road check-post.

While cases were registered against those found to have come out for non-essential services/commodities, others were made to wait on the road for about 30 minutes before allowed to leave.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that police personnel involved in enforcement of prohibitory order were seeing many people who venture out for goods and services, travel for which can be avoided.

“Around 80 % of persons stopped by the police on roads during lockdown period did not have a genuine reason or an emergency purpose to cite for the travel. Many people were coming out buy a packet of curd, or a loaf of bread and so on. One person who was stopped by the police on Sunday said that he was going to bank. Our aim is to restrict unnecessary movement of people,” the Commissioner said.

Police personnel on duty at the check points will advise people using public addressing system about the importance of lockdown and physical distancing as preventive measures against COVID-19.

Ambulances, vehicles transporting patients, Government officials on duty, medical professionals and mediapersons will not be stopped at such vehicle checks.

A woman fainted during one such vehicle check at Athupalam on Sunday.