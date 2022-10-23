Police step up security in Coimbatore following the car blast 

The police on Sunday beefed up security in Coimbatore following the explosion of a car in front of Kottai Easwaran Kovil in the city which claimed one life.

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and Additional Director General of Police P. Thamaraikannan were camping in Coimbatore late on Sunday.

Striking forces and Armed Reseve personnel from neighbouring districts were brought to Coimbatore. Over 100 police personnel were deployed in Town Hall, Kottai Easwaran Kovil Street and Kottaimedu areas when forensic experts and police teams were engaged in investigation and evidence collection at the blast site.

Police personnel were also posted in sensitive locations in the city. Vehicle checks were conducted at all entry points of Coimbatore. According to Mr. Babu, security has been tightened across the State in view of Deepavali.