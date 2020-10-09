Police step in to resolve decades-long dispute

The Tiruppur District Police helped resolve a land dispute in a family involving a 24-year-old court case at Kunnathur near Avinashi on Wednesday.

Inspector of Kunnathur Police Station Masutha Begam said on Thursday that a V.P. Alagesan submitted a complaint on September 15 against his relatives pertaining to a dispute related to ownership of 19.5 acre. The family members moved court in 1996 in Perundurai Sub-Court in the erstwhile Coimbatore district and the case was transferred to Avinashi Civil Court after the formation of Tiruppur district, she said.

“We held two family counselling sessions at the police station for the family members,” Ms. Begam said. As per the directions of Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal, the Kunnathur Inspector conducted a spot inquiry on Wednesday at the complainant’s residence. The family members promised that they would divide the land among themselves and withdraw the case from Avinashi Civil Court, according to Ms. Begam.

Mr. Alagesan said that procedures for dividing the land into five parts would commence on Sunday. The case was filed against him by his relative Vishwanathan, who agreed to withdraw the case after completion of the land registration process, he said.

Regarding the spot inquiry system, Ms. Mittal said issues related to land and other properties could be resolved by the police using spot inquiry, which gave a better idea about the matter. Others would be encouraged to use police stations to settle disputes, the SP said.