Coimbatore

Police stations in Nilgiris disinfected

A municipal staff spraying disinfectant at the All Women Police Station in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.  

All police stations in the Nilgiris were disinfected on Tuesday as a preventative step to slow the spread of COVID-19 among police personnel and the public.

R. Pandiarajan, the Nilgiris district superintendent of police, said that one Armed Reserve police personnel had tested positive for the diseasein the district recently.

Though there was no major outbreak among police personnel, strict measures were being implemented to ensure that they remained safe from infection.

“There are already established protocols, such as wearing masks at all times while the police personnel are on duty, and maintaining physical distancing,” said Mr. Pandiarajan.

He said the police were insisting that the public visiting police stations maintained physical distancing, while only limited number of people was being allowed into the stations at a time.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases across the State is on the rise, we are instituting measures to keep both the police personnel as well as the public whom they come in contact with to be safe,” said the SP.

