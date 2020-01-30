Coimbatore

Police station getsISO certification

SP lauds police team for the recognition

The Thondamuthur police station attached to Coimbatore District (Rural) Police has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification.

As per the certification document, the station’s maintenance of law and order, prevention and detection of crimes and dissemination of creative awareness to the public conformed to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.

The station also met standards in terms of maintaining public relation with available resources for making strong social policing in its periphery.

The station geared up for the certification a few months ago by adding additional elements to make the station more accessible to the public.

Vadavalli station inspector G. Manivannan, under whose control circle the station falls, and Thondamuthur station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector S. Navaneethakrishnan took the lead in the certification process.

The police station has a garden, reception and a mini library among other facilities. The station with 13 staff, including the SHO, also has a surveillance camera system.

Coimbatore rural superintendent of police Sujit Kumar lauded the police team for the recognition.

Comments
