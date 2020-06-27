Police station closed after SI’s wife tests positive

The Tiruppur North police station was temporarily closed on Saturday after the wife of a sub-inspector tested positive for COVID-19.
The wife, who is a sub-inspector in the Greater Chennai Police limits, returned to Tiruppur on June 24 in a car. She and her husband got tested for COVID-19 the next day, a police officer said. On Friday, the test results showed that she was COVID-19 positive, while her husband tested negative.
Following this, swab samples of all the police personnel in Tiruppur North police station was lifted on Saturday.
The police station and the police quarters where the couple stayed were closed on Saturday and the premises were disinfected by the Corporation. The station will remain closed till the test results of the other police personnel arrive, the officer said.
The SI and his wife did not leave the police quarters in the past two days and took all the precautionary measures, said Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Badri Narayanan.
“We are not closing the (police) station, we are disinfecting it,” he said, adding that the police station will be reopened following the approval from the Health Department.
A 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for Tiruppur City Police personnel has been set up at Veerapandi in coordination with the district administration. If any city police personnel test positive in the future, the asymptomatic persons will be shifted to this care centre, Mr. Narayanan noted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath