Police station closed after SI’s wife tests positive

The Tiruppur North police station was temporarily closed on Saturday after the wife of a sub-inspector tested positive for COVID-19.

The wife, who is a sub-inspector in the Greater Chennai Police limits, returned to Tiruppur on June 24 in a car. She and her husband got tested for COVID-19 the next day, a police officer said. On Friday, the test results showed that she was COVID-19 positive, while her husband tested negative.

Following this, swab samples of all the police personnel in Tiruppur North police station was lifted on Saturday.

The police station and the police quarters where the couple stayed were closed on Saturday and the premises were disinfected by the Corporation. The station will remain closed till the test results of the other police personnel arrive, the officer said.

The SI and his wife did not leave the police quarters in the past two days and took all the precautionary measures, said Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Badri Narayanan.

“We are not closing the (police) station, we are disinfecting it,” he said, adding that the police station will be reopened following the approval from the Health Department.

A 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for Tiruppur City Police personnel has been set up at Veerapandi in coordination with the district administration. If any city police personnel test positive in the future, the asymptomatic persons will be shifted to this care centre, Mr. Narayanan noted.