Police start screening of visitors to Coimbatore court complex following acid attack on woman

March 24, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Male and female police personnel were deployed at this gate on the Government Arts College Road to screen visitors and check their bags, water bottles, etc.

The Hindu Bureau

A day after acid attack on a woman by her husband in front of a court, the police screen people who came to the Combined Court Complex in Coimbatore on March 24, 2023 | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

A day after a man threw acid on his wife in front of a court, the police started screening people who visit the Combined Court Complex in Coimbatore from Friday.

The police said that visitors to the court complex were allowed through only one of the five gates. Male and female police personnel were deployed at this gate on the Government Arts College Road to screen visitors and check their bags, water bottles, etc. Police personnel who were posted at other gates allowed only lawyers and court staff through them.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told  The Hindu, a meeting with court authorities and members from the Coimbatore Bar Association was held on Thursday to discuss how to improve security and avert similar incidents in the future.

On Thursday, a 40-year-old man threw acid on his 35-year-old wife as she was sitting in the waiting area of the First Judicial Magistrate Court, allegedly after the latter left him and started living with another man. The woman, who suffered 80-85% of burns, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and she was remaining in critical condition.

The attacker, P. Siva, 40, a resident of Mahalakshmi Nagar at Kannampalayam near Sulur, brought the corrosive substance in a water bottle and threw it on his wife. He was arrested and remanded for offence under Section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc) of the IPC.

