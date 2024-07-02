ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore police start registering cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

Published - July 02, 2024 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have started registering cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which have replaced Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC).

The three new criminal laws, including the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) that replaced the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (IEA), came into effect on Monday, July 1.

Officials attached to the Coimbatore City Police and the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police said that training on the three new criminal codes had been given to the entire force.

“Comparison charts of BNS and IPC Sections have been given to all the police stations to have easy understanding. The BSA applies when cases come to the court for trial,” said a city police officer.

The city police on Monday included Sections of the BNS and BNSS while registering the First Information Reports (FIR) in at least five cases, said an official.

The district police registered at least 10 FIRs in which Sections of BNS and BNSS were included, said officials.

