Police sound alert on movement of burglars in Coimbatore city

A group of men found roaming residential areas here in minimal clothes at night could be burglars, according to the police.
The police said attempts were made to tamper door locks of at least four houses at Balaguru Garden at Peelamedu where three such men were caught on a surveillance camera in the early hours of Saturday. Surveillance camera visual from a house showed the trio, wearing only a loincloth and with their faces covered, walking on the road around 1.20 a.m.
The police suspect that the three could be part of a group that was found roaming the residential areas of Deepam Nagar at Irugur in the early hours of Thursday.
Visuals from a surveillance camera at Deepam Nagar showed seven such men, some of them carrying sticks.
“We suspect that the men caught on camera at Balaguru Garden were among the ones spotted at Deepam Nagar. They attempted to break door locks of four houses at Balaguru Garden. They aborted the attempts after sensing people’s presence in those houses,” said M. Somasundaram, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore East.
The official said the police would carry out more patrols in the residential areas of Peelamedu from Saturday.
Balaguru Garden is around 15 km from Deepam Nagar. The police also checked surveillance camera visuals from other locations. All police stations in the city have been alerted about the group.
