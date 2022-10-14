Police slap NSA provisions on two more persons in Coimbatore

The police have slapped provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) on two more persons who were arrested in connection with the attacks reported on the properties of BJP and Hindu Munnani supporters in Coimbatore.

Provisions of the NSA were invoked against S. Jesuraj (35) of Arivoli Nagar, near Kovaipudur, and S. Basha (36) from City Park at Ukkadam.

The police had arrested Jesuraj, a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), on September 25 for setting fire to a car belonging to a Hindu Munnani functionary at Kuniyamuthur after pouring an inflammable substance on September 23 afternoon.

Basha, an alleged supporter of the now outlawed Popular Front of India, was arrested by the police for hurling a Molotov cocktail at Maruti Selections, a wholesale cloth store, on Oppanakara Street on the night of September 22.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan invoked provisions of the NSA against the duo for preventing them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. The detention orders were served on the two persons, who are currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison in judicial remand, on Friday.

On Thursday, the city police invoked NSA provisions against two SDPI workers, namely S. Sadam Hussain and Ahammed Shihabudeen, who were arrested on charges of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the BJP Coimbatore office on the night of September 22.