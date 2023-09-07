HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Police shoot the main accused in Palladam murder case to prevent escape

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Palladam, Sowmiya, had to open fire in self-defence when the accused tried to escape by throwing sand on the escorting personnel, says SP

September 07, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Venkatesh, 27, the main accused in the recent Palladam murder case in which four family members were hacked to death, was shot in his legs by a DSP when he tried to escape from custody on Thursday.

Venkatesh, along with Chellamuthu, 24, and Vishal, 22, had murdered Mohanraj, 49, his mother Pushpavathy, 68, aunt Rathinambal, 59, and cousin Senthilkumar, 46, when they reprimanded the trio for consuming liquor at their farm in Kalakinaru near Palladam.

While the police arrested Chellamuthu the day after the crime, the main accused and the other accomplice Vishal surrendered at Tiruppur north police station on Wednesday. The police also arrested Venkatesh’s father Ayyappan who allegedly provided them the machetes on the day of the crime.

On Thursday morning, Venkatesh reportedly attempted to escape while he was being escorted by the police to the location where he hid the machetes.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Palladam, Sowmiya, had to open fire in self-defence when the accused tried to escape by throwing sand on the escorting personnel, Superintendent of Police P. Saminathan told mediapersons at Palladam.

The accused was administered first-aid at the Palladam Government Hospital and shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Chellamuthu, who reportedly sustained fractures while attempting to escape, is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Vishal and Ayyappan have been remanded in judicial custody. The police were tight-lipped about the arrest of Venkatesh and Vishal all through Wednesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.