Police set up anti-drug clubs in 120 colleges in Coimbatore district

April 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to curb the use and circulation of drugs, the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have set up anti-drug clubs in 120 colleges.

The initiative is expected to sensitise around 1.5 lakh students in the colleges within the jurisdiction of the district police. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, C. Vijaya Kumar and Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan launched the initiative on Monday.

According to District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, 60 police personnel have been selected for the initiative, under which they would visit the colleges and interact with the members of the clubs. Each college would have an apex committee consisting of 10 members, including professors and students, and department-wise and hostel-wise committees. The 60 police personnel designated for the anti-drug clubs would interact with the committee members often.

Mr. Badrinarayanan said the clubs and the designated police personnel would give special focus to prevent the entry and use of synthetic drugs. They will explain to students the health hazards caused by the use of synthetic drugs.

Mr. Vijaya Kumar and Mr. Badrinarayanan held a meeting with the representatives of more than 100 colleges and explained to them the objective of setting up the clubs. The college managements have been instructed to form WhatsApp groups for the anti-drug clubs to share information.