Police seized 1.6 tonnes of ration rice in Salem

The Civil Supplies CID police arrested three persons and seized 1,600 kg of ration rice from them on Thursday.

The police, led by Civil Supplies CID, Sub-Inspector Malarvizhi, checked two mini trucks at Poolavari and found 1,600 kg of ration rice packed in 32 gunny bags.

The police seized the rice and arrested P. Sakthimurugan (24) of Nalikkalpatti, R. Arumugan (52) of Jarikondalampatti and M. Balasoundar (25) of Kondalampatti, who smuggled the rice.