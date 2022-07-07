Police seized 1.6 tonnes of ration rice in Salem
The Civil Supplies CID police arrested three persons and seized 1,600 kg of ration rice from them on Thursday.
The police, led by Civil Supplies CID, Sub-Inspector Malarvizhi, checked two mini trucks at Poolavari and found 1,600 kg of ration rice packed in 32 gunny bags.
The police seized the rice and arrested P. Sakthimurugan (24) of Nalikkalpatti, R. Arumugan (52) of Jarikondalampatti and M. Balasoundar (25) of Kondalampatti, who smuggled the rice.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.