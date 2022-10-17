Police seize two tonnes of gutkha near Anamalai

The police seized two tonnes of banned tobacco products and arrested five persons near Anamalai on Monday.

M. Ajay Satheesh (22), M. Sathya (21), and S. Senthil (43) of Thoothukudi, K. Arulkumar (36) of Tirunelveli (36) and M. Vignesh (21) of Erode were arrested by the police during a vehicle check on Pollachi – Meenakshipuram road.

Based on specific information, a police team searched the vehicles in which the five persons were travelling. The police found that the men were smuggling a total of two tonnes of prohibited tobacco products worth around ₹10 lakh.

The contraband, the two vehicles used for smuggling and ₹16,200 were seized from them. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.