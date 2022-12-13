Police seize synthetic drug, four held in Coimbatore

December 13, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested four persons for possessing synthetic drugs meant for sale near Madukkarai market road.

During the regular patrol on Monday, the Podanur police found that M. Feroz Khan, 24, U. Harishbabu, 22, both natives of Kuniyamuthur, N. Murugavel, 25, from Vadavalli, and M. Mohammed Labeeb, 23 from Kerala were in possession of 11 grams of Methamphetamine, a synthetic drug.

The police seized the contraband and arrested them under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.

