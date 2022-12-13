  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

Police seize synthetic drug, four held in Coimbatore

December 13, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested four persons for possessing synthetic drugs meant for sale near Madukkarai market road.

During the regular patrol on Monday, the Podanur police found that M. Feroz Khan, 24, U. Harishbabu, 22, both natives of Kuniyamuthur, N. Murugavel, 25, from Vadavalli, and M. Mohammed Labeeb, 23 from Kerala were in possession of 11 grams of Methamphetamine, a synthetic drug.

The police seized the contraband and arrested them under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.