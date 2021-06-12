Coimbatore

Police seize rectified spirit, fermented wash

Namakkal district police seized about 50 litres of rectified spirit and several litres of fermented wash near Kolli Hills here. Police are investigating.

According to the police, based on a tip-off, they conducted inspections at Gudaninadu and found a group of persons engaged in making illicit spirit. Police arrested six persons, Jayakumar, Vimalraj, Chinnaiyan, Vellaiyan, Sevi and Rajkumar.

Police destroyed 50 litres of rectified spirit and 200 litres of fermented wash. Vazhavanthinadu police registered a case and are investigating.


