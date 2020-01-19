Police seize over 15,000 litres of rectified spirit, one held

Officials from the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) from Salem and Tiruppur seized 15,190 litres of rectified spirit in 434 cans from a farmhouse at Cheyur near Avinashi in the early hours of Saturday.

Police sources told The Hindu that the officials entered the farmhouse at around 3.30 a.m. on Saturday based on a tip-off and found the cans containing 35 litres of rectified spirit each. The cans were stored in a godown at the farmhouse.

Further investigation revealed that the rectified spirit was purchased from northern parts of India and were stored in the farmhouse before selling it in Kerala, according to sources.

The PEW personnel arrested P. Ganesan, 62, the owner of the farmhouse. During interrogation, he said that the godown was rented to one Janarthanan aka Jehan last week. Both Ganesan and Janarthanan were from Annur in Coimbatore district, sources said.

Absconding

Janarthanan, who is currently absconding, is a native of Palakkad, Kerala and was temporarily staying at Annur. The accused has a case pending against him on similar charges of smuggling rectified spirit in Coimbatore, police sources noted.

Tiruppur District Police have registered a case and formed a special team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal to nab the accused. Police remanded Ganesan in judicial custody on Saturday.