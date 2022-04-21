Police seize one tonne of banned tobacco products in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan (left) taking a look at the banned tobacco products seized at Chettipalayam in the city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police seized one tonne of banned tobacco products from a house at Periyakuyili here on Thursday.

The police said prohibited tobacco products of different brands were stocked by M. Rameshkumar (27), a native of Jalore in Rajasthan, who had been residing at Town Hall here.

According to the police, they received specific information that banned tobacco products were stored in a house within the limits of the Chettipalayam police station. A police team comprising sub-inspector Chinnakamanan from Chettipalayam station, sub-inspector Rajendra Prasad and special sub-inspector Senthilkumar from Sulur station conducted searches in the suspected places.

They found 1,005 kg of banned tobacco products of five brands stored in 82 bundles in Rameshkumar’s house at Periyakuyili. He was arrested under provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded in judicial custody.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan inspected the seized products. The police said Rameshkumar had served a prison term in 2019 in another COTPA case registered by the Bazaar Street police station in Coimbatore city.