January 05, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City police seized 2,425 kg of gutkha smuggled in a truck on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Karuppur police during a vehicle check at the Karuppur toll plaza searched a truck headed to Karur from Bengaluru, and found 2,425 kg of gutkha items worth ₹20 lakh being smuggled in the truck. The police seized the banned items and the vehicle. The police registered a case and are questioning the truck driver, P. Kasinathan (56), a resident of Omalur in Salem district.