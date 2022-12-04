  1. EPaper
Police seize ganja in train

December 04, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Police on Sunday seized 3.5 kg of ganja from an abandoned bag in the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express train. On a tip-off, the police checked the train and found the bag in an unreserved compartment. The police seized it and registered a case.

DGP inspects Salem Prison

Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons, Amaraesh Pujari, inspected the Salem Central Prison on Sunday. The DGP inspected the jammer installed on the prison premises and tele intercom facility. The DGP listened to the grievances of the prison staff and prison inmates. After the inspection, the DGP left for Coimbatore.

Car destroyed in fire

A car driven by Ganesan of Fort Street in Dharmapuri was destroyed in fire on Sunday. Ganesan and his relatives were returning to Dharmapuri from Krishnagiri. When they reached Thatrahalli, smoke emanated from the car. On seeing this, the passengers alighted from the car and informed the fire fighters. Though they extinguished the fire, the car gutted completely. The Nagarasampatti police are investigating.

